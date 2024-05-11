Cormark Increases Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$13.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 225.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

