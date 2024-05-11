Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Cornerstone FS Stock Down 2.8 %

CSFS stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.89. The company has a market capitalization of £20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cornerstone FS has a 12 month low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 43 ($0.54).

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

