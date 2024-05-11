Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 3,775 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archrock by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 452,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 481,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AROC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.18. 1,264,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

