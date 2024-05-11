Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 728.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 158,082 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 803,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 466,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,459. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

