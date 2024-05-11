Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 559,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 2,759,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,234. The company has a market cap of $993.51 million, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

