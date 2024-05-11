Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $281,000 Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Kodiak Gas Services makes up 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,009,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 807,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,455 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 355,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,298. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

