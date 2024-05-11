Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 65.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDOT

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.52. 950,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,320. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.