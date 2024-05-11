Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,629 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 253.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 703,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.99. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

