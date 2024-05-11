Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 17,024 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. SpartanNash makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,978,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 149,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,454 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in SpartanNash by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 281,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.4 %

SPTN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 247,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $701.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

