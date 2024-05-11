Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 14,299 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 214,366 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 174,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Vimeo by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 242,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.82. 1,976,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $641.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.02. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

