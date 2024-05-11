Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 1,573,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,955. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

