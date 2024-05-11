Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 6,095 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,385,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,147. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

