CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CPSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,966. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

