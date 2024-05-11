Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Craneware Stock Performance
Shares of CRWRF stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Craneware has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $27.86.
About Craneware
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.