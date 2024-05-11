Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.19 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

