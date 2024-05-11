Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPG opened at C$11.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.16 and a 12-month high of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3587699 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

