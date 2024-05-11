Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$6.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crew Energy

Insider Activity

Crew Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$84,797.00. In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. Also, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $140,735. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.