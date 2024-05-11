Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.42.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,664 shares of company stock worth $13,817,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

