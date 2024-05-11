CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

