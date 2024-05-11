Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 8.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,506,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,994,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

