CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $320.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

