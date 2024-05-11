Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $814,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

