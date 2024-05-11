Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

