Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

