Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average is $137.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $219.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

