Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 514.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 436,754 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 395,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 306,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,725,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.39 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

