Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

