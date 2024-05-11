Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,711 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $58.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

