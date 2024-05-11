Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 90,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

