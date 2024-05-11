Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 8.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kellanova by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,617,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,047,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.