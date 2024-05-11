Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,885 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,004,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,882 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

