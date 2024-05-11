Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,808,000 after purchasing an additional 79,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,270,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.