CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.