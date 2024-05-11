CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.53.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,154,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CytomX Therapeutics

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

