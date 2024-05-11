DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $192.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.35% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.02. 134,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.