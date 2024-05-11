Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

