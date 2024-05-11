Decred (DCR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.51 or 0.00032144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $313.16 million and $1.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00088675 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014131 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.68 or 0.79535489 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,049,006 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.