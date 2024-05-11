Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

