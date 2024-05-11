Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$261.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
