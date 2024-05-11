Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $134,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $52.59 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.