Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.15) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.64) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.04).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,870 ($23.49) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,964 ($24.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.84, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,655.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($421.51). In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.20) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($532.76). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($421.51). Insiders have acquired a total of 66 shares of company stock worth $114,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

