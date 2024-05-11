Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $63.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.73. 795,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at $17,332,052.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at $17,332,052.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,567 shares of company stock worth $13,722,524. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

