Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

