Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after buying an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,916,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFIV opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

