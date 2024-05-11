Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,982,000 after purchasing an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,019,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 160,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,451. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

