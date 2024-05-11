Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 281,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,827. The stock has a market cap of $674.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $69.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

