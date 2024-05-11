Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $33.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 6,516,226 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.