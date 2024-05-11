Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lifted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 979,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,724. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

