Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DEC opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

