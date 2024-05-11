Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DEC opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.