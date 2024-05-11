DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $25.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 4,861,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

